Indonesia to Host World Tourism Day 2022

Madrid, MINA – Bali, Indonesia has been designated as the host for World Tourism Day 2022 with the theme “Rethinking Tourism” at the 24th General Assembly Session of The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) which will be held on November 30-3 December 2021 in Madrid, Spain.

According to a press statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, the World Tourism Day will be held by Indonesia on September 27, 2022.

Meanwhile, Nglanggeran Village, Yogyakarta, also received an award as one of the UNWTO’s Best Tourism Villages along with 43 other villages from 32 countries.

Nglanggeran Village is given recognition for its natural and cultural resources as well as innovative and transformative actions and commitments to tourism development that are in line with the SDGs.

Indonesia has a great interest in advancing global tourism agendas, especially the recovery of tourism after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the UNWTO Session, Indonesia also explained its attention to the impact of the pandemic on tourism workers, especially women In this regard, Indonesia has designed various programs to support female workers during the pandemic.

The UNWTO General Assembly Session is a biennial meeting of UNWTO member countries to discuss world tourism policies.

At the UNWTO General Assembly, countries agreed that tourism is a pillar of development that absorbs many jobs, is inclusive and sustainable. For this reason, the availability of vaccines must continue to be encouraged in order to accelerate the recovery of world tourism after the COVID pandemic.

UNWTO is the UN agency that has the authority to promote responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism. Currently, UNWTO has 160 member countries, 6 associate members, 504 affiliate members and 2 observers (Holy See Vatican and Palestine). Indonesia has been a member of UNWTO since 1975. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)