Indonesia to Become President of ASEAN Confederation of Journalists in 2022-2024

Bali, MINA – Indonesia will be the President of the Confederation of ASEAN Journalists (CAJ) for the period 2022 – 2024 which in this case will be held by Atal S Depari as General Chair of the Indonesian Journalists Association (PWI).

Indonesia will officially accept the position from Thailand at the General Assembly of the ASEAN Confederation of Journalists in Bali from 12-14 October. Indonesia’s previous position was Vice President of CAJ.

“Under the CAJ rules, after two years of Thailand serving as CAJ President, the CAJ Vice President who is currently held by Indonesia automatically becomes CAJ President,” explained the General Chairperson of the Central PWI, Atal S Depari in Bali on Monday.

He said that Cambodia will be the next CAJ President to replace Indonesia because the position of CAJ Vice President for the 2022-2024 period is held by Cambodia.

The ASEAN Journalists Confederation was established in Jakarta, March 11, 1975 by delegates from the national journalists’ organizations of ASEAN member countries.

“Therefore, through the work of journalists and their media in this region, it is necessary to establish cooperation, consultation and realize mutual understanding and mutual understanding between Southeast Asian citizens or communities,” said Atal S Depari.

At first the founders of CAJ only consisted of PWI (Indonesia), NUJM (Malaysia), NPC (Philippines), SNUJ (Singapore) and CTJ (Thailand), but then followed VJA (Vietnam) and LJA (Laos) in March 1996 and as time went on At times, journalists’ organizations from Myanmar and Cambodia joined this forum.

“By holding the CAJ General Assembly activity in Bali, it is hoped that it will be able to support President Joko Widodo as Chair of ASEAN so that he can disseminate news in the region of ASEAN member countries and advance the life of journalism and improve the life of a free and responsible press,” hoped Atal. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)