Indonesia Supports Palestine Based on “Two-State Solution”

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia reiterates that the resolution of Palestinian problem must be based on principle of a “two-state solution” that respects international law and the parameters agreed upon by the international community.

It was confirmed by the Indonesian Government through the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the United States President Donald Trump announced his very controversial peace plan.

“Indonesia reiterates that when it comes to the issue of Palestine, Indonesia consistently adheres to the mandate of the constitution,” a statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs was quoted from its official website on Thursday.

Indonesia also encourages the revival of dialogue involving the parties for achievement of stability and lasting peace.

It is also in line with the statement of the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres who is determined to maintain an international consensus on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“The position of the United Nations on a two-state solution has been determined, throughout the year, by the resolution of the Security Council and the relevant General Assembly in the Secretariat bound,” Guterres spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement as quoted by Anadolu Agency (AA).

Guterres stated, “The United Nations remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve conflicts based on UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements and realize the vision of Israel and Palestinians living side by side peacefully and safely in border recognition, based on pre-1967 lines. ”

The comments contradict Trump’s plan to strongly distance himself from international consensus on the conflict, deny the right of Palestinian refugees to return and severely shrink their borders in the West Bank while legitimizing illegal Israeli settlements according to international law.

The plan gave Israel almost all its demands while ignoring many important aspects demanded by Palestinians.

Trump’s unilateral statement reinforces Israel that “Jerusalem will remain Israel’s undivided capital. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)