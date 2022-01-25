Indonesia-Singapore Emphasize Importance of Implementing Five Points Consensus for Myanmar

Bintan, MINA – Indonesia and Singapore agreed on the importance of implementing the Five Points of the ASEAN Consensus to help resolve the crisis in Myanmar.

“We are very concerned about the development of the situation in Myanmar. Indonesia and Singapore share the same view regarding the importance of implementing the Five-Point Consensus,” said Indonesian President Joko Widodo in a joint statement with Singapore’s Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong, in Bintan Regency, Riau Islands Province on Tuesday.

President Jokowi encourages all parties to respect the consensus that has been taken by the ASEAN countries.

“This consensus is an ASEAN decision at a high level and must be respected by all,” he stressed.

The President also emphasized that there should be no discrimination in providing humanitarian assistance to Myanmar.

“We also agree that the safety and well-being of the Myanmar people continues to be a top concern. Therefore, humanitarian assistance needs to be encouraged and provided without discrimination,” he said.

During the meeting, President Jokowi also emphasized the importance of strengthening ASEAN institutions to be more resilient and able to respond to new challenges in the future.

“Indonesia and Singapore share a common view on the importance of strengthening ASEAN unity, workings and institutions, so that ASEAN is ready to face various challenges in the future,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)