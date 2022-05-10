Indonesia Sends Second Phase Aid to Sri Lanka

Colombo, MINA – The delivery of the second stage of aid for essential medicines and medical devices from Indonesia arrived at Sri Lanka’s international airport, Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, Sunday at 06.15 p.m local time.

According to a press statement from the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Colombo on Tuesday, the shipment completes humanitarian aid from Indonesia to Sri Lanka with a total of 3.1 tons or worth US$ 1.6 million.

The overall aid was symbolically handed over last month by the Indonesian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Dewi Gustina Tobing to the Sri Lankan Minister of Health, Prof. Channa Jayasumana, who was also accompanied by the WHO Representative for Sri Lanka, Dr. Alaka Singh and Director General of Health Services (DGT), Dr. Asela Gunawardana.

During the handover, Minister Jayasumana expressed his gratitude and high appreciation to the government and the Indonesian pharmaceutical industry for responding to the request in a short time.

WHO Sri Lanka also appreciates the Government of Indonesia and other related parties in the two countries who have coordinated very well and intensively so that they succeeded in collecting and sending aid in a short time.

In total there are 10 types of cytostatic drugs, 1 type of supplement for cancer patients, and 8 types of medical devices, one of which is Precut Silk & T-Silk Non Absorbable Suture as requested by the Government of Sri Lanka.

The Government of Indonesia, supported by the Indonesian pharmaceutical industry, became the first country to respond positively to the request of the Government of Sri Lanka, through coordination between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health, and WHO.

The long-standing and strong relationship between Indonesia and Sri Lanka has been proven throughout history dating back centuries and became even stronger with the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1952. In 2022, the two countries will mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations and this aid signifies the strong friendship between the two countries.

The assistance has been partially distributed by the Sri Lankan Ministry of Health to several government-owned hospitals, such as the National Hospital of Sri Lanka (NHSL), Colombo South Teaching Hospital (Kalubowila), National Cancer Institute (Apeksha Hospital) and will soon be given to other hospitals based on priority. WHO made sure to monitor the distribution of Indonesian aid to those in need in Sri Lanka. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)