Indonesia Secures 340 Million Covid-19 Vaccines until 2021

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said that the Indonesian government has secured a supply of 290-340 million Covid-19 vaccines until 2021.

It was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs to President Joko Wododo following her visit with BUMN Minister Erick Thohir to China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) a few days ago.

“Together with the Daily Chair of the Covid-19 and PEN Management Committee who is also the Minister of BUMN, we both reported to the president this morning regarding the results of our visit to China and the UAE,” Retno said in a video press conference on Monday, August 22.

From the visits to the two countries, the Foreign Minister detailed that for 2020 Indonesia has secured a commitment of 20-30 million vaccines.

Meanwhile for 2021, the vaccines that can be secured are around 80-130 million for the first quarter, while in the second-fourth quarter there are 210 million vaccines.

“Thus, if we talk about the number 2021, the number we can secure is 290-340 million vaccines,” said Retno.

Apart from talking about vaccine supplies from other countries, the Foreign Minister explained about the Indonesian government’s efforts to produce vaccines independently.

“When we talk about vaccines, there are two approaches that we take at once, namely short-term and long-term approaches that lead to vaccine independence,” said the Foreign Minister.

For a vaccine, the long-term approach is a vaccine currently being developed by the Eijkman Institute, namely the “Red and White Vaccine”. (L / RE1)

