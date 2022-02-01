Indonesia Reopens International Flights to Bali on February 4

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia has announced that it will reopen international flights to Bali on February 4, 2022 or next Friday.

“This is to boost the Balinese economy, which has been quite affected by this pandemic,” said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan on Monday in Jakarta as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

Luhut explained the opening of international flights in Bali specifically for foreign travelers (PPLN) non-Indonesian Migrant Workers (PMI).

The opening of flights is carried out in stages and continues.

Luhut explained that PPLN entering Bali must undergo a strict quarantine.

In addition, they must follow the health protocol according to the circular letter of the Covid-19 Handling Task Force.

“In addition to strict quarantine regulations, follow the applicable SE,” said Luhut.

Luhut revealed that Bali now provides two additional options for the quarantine of PPLNs. The first is a bubble quarantine starting from five hotels with a total of 447 rooms. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)