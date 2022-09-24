Indonesia Remains Committed to Support Palestinian Refugees

New York, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi emphasized that Indonesia remains committed to helping millions of Palestinian refugees.

“Indonesia has always firmly supported the activities of UNRWA (the UN agency tasked with assisting Palestinian refugees) and assisting Palestinian refugees,” said Retno at the Ministerial Meeting on UNRWA in New York, United States on Thursday.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister also expressed concern about the attitude of the international community which seemed to regard the fate of Palestinian refugees as normal.

“Even though Palestinian refugees have the right to enjoy life like the life we ​​live”, he stressed.

On that basis, the Indonesian Foreign Minister invited the international community to work together to support UNRWA, especially since the agency is currently handling about five million Palestinian refugees.

UNRWA began its activities in 1950, to help Palestinians displaced by the creation of Israel and currently experiencing financial difficulties.

In order to find a solution to UNRWA’s difficulties, a ministerial meeting was held, co-chaired by the Swedish Foreign Minister, Anne Linde, and the Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister stated that there are two things that can be done to help UNRWA.​

Overcome UNRWA’s financial constraints. Indonesia has always provided support for the extension of UNRWA’s mandate and financial contributions. Ensure that the agency carries out its duties properly.

In this regard, Indonesia supports the Secretary General’s plan to increase UNRWA’s budget through mandatory contributions.​

The Indonesian Foreign Minister emphasized that support for UNRWA is part of efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Palestinian issue. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)