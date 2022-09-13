Indonesia: Palestinian Independence is “A Fixed Price”

Jakarta, MINA – The Director of Multilateral Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) of the Republic of Indonesia (RI), Tri Tharyat emphasized that for Indonesia the independence of Palestine is “a fixed price”.

He stated it at a media briefing in Jakarta on Monday ahead of the 2022 UN General Assembly.

Almost in every the United Nations General Assembly, Indonesia is a country that is consistent in voicing its support for the independence and peace of Palestine.

“Whatever the goals, as long as Palestine is still being colonized by Israel, my country will continue to provide support, as President Soekarno said,” said Tri Tharyat.

He also said at UN forums, there are a lot of topics on Palestinian issue which are under discussions, such as the Palestinian Commission and Indonesia expressed the firm support for them.

However, Tri emphasized that those topics were discussed explicitly at the event, but Indonesia will continue to look at the issue until the country is free.

In addition, Tri also reminded, just because there are so many issues around the world, does not mean we can ignore the issues arising in Palestine.

“We are always reminded that humanitarian issues do not only arise in Eastern Europe, but also in Palestine and the situation there is life-threatening,” said Tri.

Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi will lead the Indonesian delegation at the 77th UN General Assembly in New York, United States of America on September 20-26, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Ministry informed that President Joko Widodo did not attend the annual event. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)