Indonesia Open Aquatic Championship 2022 Officially Opened

Jakarta, MINA – The 2022 Indonesia Open Aquatic Championship (IOAC) tournament officially opened after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, taking place at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Stadium, Jakarta, from 12-19 December 2022.

The event competes in four sports disciplines namely swimming (12-15 December), water polo (12-16 December), diving (16-19 December), artistic swimming (17-19 December) and master swimming (18 December).

Chairman of the General Board of the Indonesian Swimming Association (PB PRSI), Anindya Bakrie proudly opened the IOAC 2022. This was stated in a written statement on Tuesday.

He was grateful for the support from the government in encouraging swimming to be included in the Grand Design of National Sports (DBON).

“After the Covid Pandemic, we can again hold the IOAC. Thank you for the support, Minister of BUMN and Menpora. We are aware, and appreciate that the government under Joko Widodo is swimming in DBON,” said Anindya.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Zainudin Amali, who was present at the opening of the IOAC 2022 hopes that this tournament can capture new seeds to become Olympic athletes in the future.

“One of the options is swimming. That is why, I warmly welcome the information from PRSI that currently the Indonesian National Team (Pelatnas) has a good coach. Therefore, I support all programs carried out by PRSI,” said Zainudin.

Meanwhile, from the tournament that took place, two different age groups immediately set national records.

The first national record came from the women’s swimmer, Adelia Putri, in the 16-18 year group in the women’s 50 meter breaststroke with a record of 32.74 seconds.

Adelia broke the national record by sharpening her previous record of 33.05 seconds which was created last July this year.

Then in the 14-15 year group national record came the male swimmer, Arya Adrean Putra Haryono. He broke the national record in the men’s 50 meter breaststroke with a record of 29.81 seconds.

The previous record belonged to Dwi Arjuni Saputro with a record of 30.16 seconds in 2018. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)