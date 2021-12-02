Indonesia Officially Inagurates G20 Presidency

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia officially holds the chairmanship of Indonesia at the G20 Presidency in 2022, marked by President Joko Widodo’s speech at the Opening Ceremony of the G20 Presidency at Banteng Field Park, Central Jakarta on Wednesday night.

In his speech, President Joko Widodo thanked Indonesia for being entrusted with the great responsibility as the G20 Presidency for the first time.

“Today is a proud day for the history of the Indonesian nation, because for the first time, Indonesia is the first developing country to be trusted to carry out this G20 Presidency. This trust is also an opportunity for Indonesia to show the world that Indonesia can contribute more to the recovery of the world economy, build a healthier, more just, sustainable governance based on independence, lasting peace and social justice,” he said.

Carrying the theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”, Indonesia raised three priority issues, namely inclusive health management, digital-based transformation and the transition to sustainable energy.

President Joko Widodo is committed that Indonesia’s G20 Presidency can produce a series of concrete actions together with other member countries and not just a ceremonial event.

“Through concrete initiatives so that the world can recover quickly and rise to become stronger. Recover Together, Recover Stronger”, said the President.

In his speech, President Joko Widodo also ensured that Indonesia’s G20 Presidency would be used to fight for the aspirations and interests of developing countries. Indonesia will strive to build a healthier, more equitable world governance and ensure the impact of this collaboration can be felt by all people without exception.

Inclusiveness and togetherness are the keywords of Indonesia’s G20 Presidency. By garnering the commitment of developed countries to help developing countries, Indonesia will seek to strengthen solidarity in efforts to tackle climate change in realizing sustainable development.

At the Opening Ceremony, the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs made a symbolic handover of assignments to the Chairs Working Groups (WG) and Engagement Groups (EG) who will lead a series of meetings on the G20 agenda for the next year.

The Opening Ceremony, which was organized by the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs in collaboration with the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government, was also enlivened by a series of artistic and musical performances by the nation’s children.

The Provincial Government of DKI Jakarta is also the Co-chair of Urban20, one of the Engagement Groups at the G20.

“Famous for its natural and cultural beauty, I invite delegates to come to Indonesia to witness the uniqueness of cultural diversity and feel the hospitality of the Indonesian people. Indonesia also has a variety of Indonesian culinary specialties that can be enjoyed. With open arms and full of joy, I welcome you to Indonesia,” concluded the President. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)