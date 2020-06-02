Indonesia Officially Decides not to Dispatch Hajj Pilgrims This Year

Jakarta, MINA – Minister of Religion General of the Armed Forces (Ret.) Fachrul Razi announced, the Government of Indonesia does not dispatch pilgrims in the Hajj 1441H / 2020M.

“The government has decided not to depart for the hajj in 1441H / 2020M,” Fachrul said in a press statement via video conference on Tuesday.

According to him, it was stated in the Decree of the Minister of Religion No. 494 of 2020 concerning the Cancellation of the Departure of the Hajj Pilgrimage Year 1441H / 2020M.

“It’s really a bitter and difficult decision,” said Fachrul. (L / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)