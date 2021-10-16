Indonesia-Latin America Business Forum Generates US$87,96 Million Transaction

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesia-Latin America and Caribbean Business Forum (INA-LAC) on 14-15 October 2021 resulted in a total trade cooperation in various sectors of US$ 87,96 million or around Rp 1.2 trillion.

“(The total cooperation) consists of US$19,08 million of agreed transactions and a potential of US$ 68,88 million,” said I Gede Ngurah Swajaya, Director General of America and Europe at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a virtual press statement on Friday.

The forum which was opened by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia also resulted in a number of signings of agreements and economic cooperation, including the MoU on Halal Product Cooperation between Indonesia and Argentina.

I Gede emphasized that the INA-LAC business forum was held with the aim of improving Indonesia’s economic relations with Latin America and the Caribbean.

The event was attended

by 70 present and 2,745 participants virtually from Indonesia as well as Latin American and Caribbean countries. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)