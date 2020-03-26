Indonesia-Japan Agree on Collaboration to Prevent Coronavirus Pandemic

Jakarta, MINA – The Governments of Indonesia and Japan have agreed to continue close cooperation to prevent coronavirus or Covid-19 Pandemic.

The cooperation was discussed in talks between Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu for approximately 25 minutes via telephone.

“The two Foreign Ministers have exchanged opinions on the condition of the spread of COVID-19 epidemic globally. The two sides agreed to continue close cooperation to prevent the spread of the epidemic, “the contents of the two Foreign Ministers’ discussions from the press statement of the Japanese Embassy in Jakarta received by MINA on Wednesday.

Japanese Foreign Minister said, the absolute importance of cooperation between the international community in order to prevent the spread of epidemics.

“Japan has decided to contribute aid through WHO and UNICEF worth 1.5 billion yen and emergency assistance is provided to countries affected by this disaster,” said the Japanese Foreign Minister.

Responding to this matter, Foreign Minister Retno expressed his gratitude for the assistance provided by Japan to the international community.

Meanwhile, the number of positive patients infected with Covid-19 in Indonesia until Wednesday (3/24) is said to have increased to 790 people, while the death toll reached 58 people and the number who recovered 31 people. (T/RE1)

