Indonesia Invites OIC to Unite to Reject Israel’s Annexation Plan

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi invites member countries of the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) to unite and mobilize forces to reject the annexation of the Palestinian territories planned by Israel.

“The annexation of the Palestinian territories by Israel both” de-facto “and” formally “is unacceptable,” stressed the Indonesian Foreign Minister when attending the OIC’s Extraordinary Ministerial Conference on Wednesday.

Retno stressed that the annexation plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic had doubled the pressure on Palestine, destroyed the prospects for peace and threatened regional stability.

For this reason, the Indonesian Foreign Minister presented three ways to stop the Israeli plan, namely:

First; if Israel continues to formalize annexation, the OIC member states that have diplomatic relations with Israel are asked to take diplomatic steps in accordance with various OIC Resolutions.

Second, OIC countries supported internationally to reject Israel’s annexation in various international forums such as the UN General Assembly, the UN Security Council, and the Human Rights Council.

Third, to encourage the continuing credible negotiations and according to internationally agreed parameters, to reach a “two-state solution” with Israel and Palestine coexisting peacefully.

Indonesia had previously also garnered international support for Palestine, including through the Indonesian Foreign Minister’s letter to member countries of the NAM, G-77, OIC, the European Union, and all members of the UN Security Council.

The OIC meeting was held virtually and was led by the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in his capacity as Chair of the OIC Executive Committee.

At the end of the meeting, all participating countries agreed to take political, legal and economic steps in response to Israel’s planned annexation of the Palestinian territories. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)