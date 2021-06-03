Indonesia Hopes the EU’s Role in Realizing Palestine’s Independence

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Indonesia expects the role and support of the European Union (EU) in realizing Palestinian independence.

It was conveyed by the Foreign Minister when he met with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office, Jakarta on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister also emphasized that Indonesia welcomes the ceasefire and hopes that all parties are committed to maintaining peace conducive situation.

Retno emphasized the importance of preventing the recurrence of the cycle of violence and resolving the core issue, namely the end of the Israeli occupation through credible negotiations to realize Palestinian independence based on a two-state solution and internationally agreed parameters.

Meanwhile, Borrell agreed with Retno that the only solution for the Palestinian people is a two-state solution.

But the EU’s top representative stressed it cannot simply repeat the two-state solution as an empty sentence or a rhetorical way to tackle the problem.

“We have to be able to do something. If we really believe this is a solution, we must be more active, pushing this solution into reality, and not sentences that do not make improvements to the situation of the Palestinian people,” he said.

Borrell insists this is a good opportunity to work in that direction, after the truce.

“We should not wait a few years until the next explosion of violence, but actually engage in a new endeavor, on a new process for peacekeeping and peace negotiations in the Middle East,” he stressed. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)