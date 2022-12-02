Indonesia Garner International Support for Afghan’s Women Education

Director General for Asia Pacific and Africa (Aspasaf) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) of the Republic of Indonesia, Abdul Kadir Jailani (photo: Public Relations of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Jakarta, MINA – Until now, Indonesia has not officially recognized the Taliban government, but this has not prevented the country from providing support for the people of Afghanistan.

“We have said many times on various occasions that until now we have never given official recognition,” said Director General for Asia Pacific and Africa (Aspasaf) of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu), Abdul Kadir Jailani at a press conference in Jakarta on Friday.

Even so, he said, this in no way prevented the Indonesian government from carrying out a contact agreement with all parties in Afghanistan.

“Because our goal is to assist the peace process and the rebuilding process in Afghanistan which does take quite a long time,” he said.

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will again hold an International Conference on Afghan’s Women Education (ICAWE).

The conference, which will be held on 7-8 December 2022 in Bali, aims to garner international support in order to advance education and empower women in Afghanistan.

“Education and empowerment of Afghan women play a very important role in advancing prosperity and fighting poverty in Afghanistan,” said Abdul Kadir.

According to him, there will be no peace and no development in Afghanistan without an adequate role for women. Therefore, the Government of Indonesia considers it important to organize the conference.

Organizing the conference is Indonesia’s concrete contribution in promoting peace and development in Afghanistan.

The conference is planned to be attended by representatives from Qatar, Pakistan, New Zealand, Norway and the United Arab Emirates as well as a number of special envoys from international organizations, such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)