Indonesia Export “GESITS” Motorcycles to Senegal

Dakar, MINA – LBBP RI Dakar Ambassador Dindin Wahyudin witnessed the virtual release of the first export of electric motorcycles produced by Indonesia, “GESITS” to Senegal which was organized by PT WIKA Industri Manufaktur (WIMA) on Saturday.

The inaugural export of the electric motorcycle produced by PT WIMA is a follow-up to the GESITS motorcycle promotion activity that the Indonesian Embassy in Dakar previously carried out on June 8, 2021 at the Promenade de Thiessois, Thiès, Senegal.

“The realization of the first export of the GESITS motorcycle to Senegal is not only the first step in the success of the agile electric motorcycle in the Senegal market, but is also expected to play a role as a push factor for the realization of the export of agile motorcycles to other regions,” said Ambassador Dindib in his remarks in a written statement.

In addition, it was also conveyed that the opportunity for Motor Gesits to enter the West African Region is still wide open. For example, Ivory Coast, where the government has announced it will stop importing fossil fuel motorcycles in the near future.

Of course, this policy is an opportunity for GESITS to be introduced earlier to the people in the country.

In addition, the Indonesian Ambassador expressed his appreciation to all parties who played an important role and supported the successful realization of the export of Gesits motorcycles to Senegal, including PT WIKA, PT WIMA, and PT LNP. (T/RE1)

