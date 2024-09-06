Indonesia Explores Research Cooperation Opportunities with Latvia

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi expressed Indonesia’s interest in exploring collaboration with Latvia in the field of education, particularly focusing on research partnerships between countries.

“Potential collaboration in joint research and university cooperation is a key focus,” said Retno during a press conference with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže in Jakarta on Thursday.

Retno also hopes that Latvia can facilitate student visas for Indonesian students planning to study there.

Currently, Retno noted, the two countries are finalizing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cultural cooperation, which includes visual and performing arts, museums, libraries, and both tangible and intangible cultural heritage.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister mentioned that the Riga Bourse Art Museum in Latvia houses 76 Indonesian cultural artifacts, the largest collection of Southeast Asian cultural items displayed there.

In addition to bilateral issues, the two foreign ministers exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual concern and agreed on the importance of consistent enforcement of international law in addressing global challenges. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)