Indonesia Expects Peace and Stability in Afghanistan

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government delivered a statement regarding the latest developments in the situation in Afghanistan.

The Taliban reportedly took over the Afghan capital, Kabul by taking control of the Presidential Palace after President Ashraf Ghani leaving his country.

In a written statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, it was stated that Indonesia was closely monitoring the very fast developments taking place in Afghanistan.

“Indonesia hopes that a political settlement can still be carried out, through Afghan-owned, Afghan-led,” the statement said.

Indonesia believes that peace and stability are highly expected by the Afghan people and the international community.

In addition, Indonesia continues to communicate with all parties in Afghanistan and also with the UN Representative and Foreign Representative in Afghanistan.

.Meanwhile, the safety of Indonesian citizens in Afghanistan, including the staff of the Indonesian Embassy in Kabul, is a priority for the Indonesian government.

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that evacuation preparations were continuing to be finalized, including through communication with various related parties in the field.

The mission of the Indonesian Embassy in Kabul will continue to be carried out with a limited essential team, while continuing to monitor the security situation in Afghanistan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)