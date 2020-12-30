Indonesia Ends Membership in UNSC for Period 2019-2020

New York, MINA – Indonesia ends its non-permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2019-2020 period.

The end of Indonesia’s membership was closed with the consensus endorsement of Resolution 2560 regarding the improvement of the 1267 Sanctions Committee’s working method, which was initiated by the Republic of Indonesia and the United States in the last session in 2020 of the UN Security Council on Tuesday, December 29.

“The ratification of this resolution is a year-end gift for Indonesian diplomacy as well as marking the end of Indonesia’s membership in the UN Security Council since 2019,” said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in press statement.

Sanctions Committee 1267 is the UNSC’s subsidiary body responsible for establishing and overseeing the implementation of sanctions against individuals and entities affiliated with the ISIL/Da’esh and Al-Qaeda groups.

“Through the adoption of this Resolution, Indonesia will become the first non-permanent member of the UN Security Council to successfully push for the ratification of the Resolution related to the UNSC Sanctions Committee in the field of counterterrorism,” said the Foreign Minister.

The support from all UN Security Council member states is a reflection of their trust and recognition of Indonesia’s experience and track record in countering terrorism, particularly as Chair of the 1267 Sanctions Committee, during the last two years.

During the two years of non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council, Indonesia has been entrusted with chairing the three UNSC Subsidiary Bodies, namely the 1267 Sanctions Committee, the Afghanistan Sanctions Committee (1988) and the Committee on the Non-proliferation of Mass weapons (1540).

Indonesia’s leadership in the three Sanction Committees received appreciation not only from members of the UN Security Council, but also from member countries and related UN agencies.

Through Indonesia’s leadership, the Sanctions Committee has succeeded in raising its profile, maintaining the credibility and unity of its members.

This is inseparable from Indonesia’s significant role in facilitating and bridging various differences, including encouraging consensus in various difficult decision-making.

During the temporary membership of the UN Security Council for the period 2019-2020, Indonesia has also initiated two important UNSC resolutions, namely: resolution 2538 regarding women in UN peace missions and resolution 2560 related to improving the work methods of the 1267 Sanctions Committee. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)