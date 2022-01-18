Indonesia Elected as Member of SESRIC and ICDT Council in OIC

Jeddah, MINA – Indonesia was elected as the Governing Board of two subsidiary bodies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), namely the Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Center for Islamic Countries (SESRIC) and the Islamic Center for the Development of Trade (ICDT) at the 44th Session of the Islamic Commission for Economic, Cultural and Social Affairs (ICECS) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 11-13 January 2022.

SESRIC is an OIC subsidiary body based in Ankara, Turkey, which is intended to promote OIC Member State cooperation in the fields of statistics, research, training and technical cooperation, while ICDT is an OIC subsidiary body based in Casablanca, Morocco, whose function is to promote and increase trade among OIC Member States.

During the session, the Indonesian Delegation also conveyed input regarding the amendment of the resolution and the draft of a new resolution on moderate Islam which was welcomed by OIC member countries.

The ICECS meeting is one of three series of regular annual Foreign Ministerial Conference (KTM) preparation sessions consisting of the ICECS meeting, the Permanent Financial Committee (PFC), and the Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM).

The results of the discussion of the series of sessions are in the form of recommendations which will later be adopted at the 48th OIC Foreign Miniter Meeting which will take place in Islamabad, Pakistan, 22-23 March 2022. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)