Indonesia Does’nt Ban CPO Export But RBD Palm Olein

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian government finally announced that the ban on the export of palm products only applies to RBD palm olein products or cooking oil raw materials. Meanwhile, products that are upstream, namely crude palm oil (CPO), are not prohibited from being exported.

“Once again what is prohibited is RBD palm olein,” said Coordinating Minister for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto in a press statement on Tuesday night as quoted by CNBC Indonesia.

The ban on RBD palm olein products applies to numbers HS 15119036, 15119037, and 15119039. The policy period is until the price of cooking oil is IDR 14 thousand per liter, currently the price is still above this figure.

The export ban applies to all producers that produce RBD palm olein. This policy has been in effect since April 28, 2022 since 2022.

President Jok “Jokowi” Widodo last weekend announced a plan to ban the export of raw materials for cooking oil and cooking oil which is planned to start on April 28, 2022. If this actually happens, it will certainly have a big impact on the world because the world’s supply is 50% more dependent on Indonesia.

Jokowi announced the export ban policy after chairing a meeting the basic needs of the community with the ministers, especially those related to the availability of cooking oil for domestic needs, which was announced Friday afternoon.

“At the meeting, I decided that the government would prohibit the export of raw materials for cooking oil and cooking oil,” Jokowi said Friday.

Jokowi’s statement had sparked speculation that crude palm oil or CPO was banned for export. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)