Indonesia Depart First 419 Umrah Pilgrims in 2022

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Director of Umrah and Special Hajj, Nur Arifin, together with the Deputy Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Indonesia, welcomed the departure of 419 Umrah pilgrims, at Pondok Gede Hajj Dormitory on Saturday.

The congregation was departed after the government sent an advance team to try out Umrah during the pandemic.

“Alhamdulillah, 419 first Umrah pilgrims have departed today, using 10 buses from Pondok Gede Hajj Dormitory to Jakarta Soekarno Hatta Airport,” said Nur Arifin as quoted from Ihram on Saturday.

Nur Arifin said that before departing, the pilgrims were quarantined for one day and one night. This is to ensure that they are in good health and free from COVID-19.

“They are quarantined 1 x 24 hours before the departure of the pilgrims living in Pondok Gede Hajj Dormitory for health screening,” he said.

Nur Arifin said health screening includes health checks, checking vaccine certificates for each congregation, and PCR is carried out by hospitals recommended by Saudi Arabia. This health screening is a standard that must be followed by Umrah pilgrims in order to achieve Umrah without being infected to Covid-19.

“The success of the first Umrah pilgrims is a benchmark for the evaluation of the 2022 Umrah and Hajj. That is whether it is necessary to continue to increase the departure of Indonesian Umrah pilgrims and the departure of Hajj pilgrims in 2022,” he said.

Nur Arifin ensured that the departure of the Umrah pilgrims used the one gate policy at Soekarno Hatta Airport. This policy can only be evaluated up to four departures.

“The plan after 4 departures is evaluated,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)