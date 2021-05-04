Indonesia Confirms New Variant from India, South Africa

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government stated that the mutation of a new Covid-19 variant from India had entered Indonesia.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the new variant of Covid-19 from India was found in two cases in Jakarta.

“It has been reported to the president because a new transfer has been entered,” said Minister Budi after a limited meeting at the Presidential Office, Jakarta on Monday, May 3.

Apart from the new variant from India, the government, he said, also found a Covid-19 mutation from South Africa in Bali.

“(There was) one incident for a mutation from South Africa,” he added.

With the inclusion of the two Covid-19 mutations, he appealed to all parties to carry out health protocols.

“Because the transmission is relatively higher, we must protect it,” he explained.

Budi believes that with strict health protocols, the transmission of the new type of Covid-19 mutation will not occur.

Previously, the new Covid-19 variant from India, namely B1617, had a double mutation and caused the country to be hit by the Covid-19 tsunami.

A number of researchers say this Covid-19 variant can avoid the immunity that is formed from the Covid-19 vaccination.

Meanwhile, the new South African variant, B1351, is said to have the highest immune-avoiding ability among other variants. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)