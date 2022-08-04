Indonesia Confirms A Suspected Monkeypox

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Health confirmed a resident in Central Java who is now a suspected monkeypox. The resident is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Ministry of Health spokesman Mohammad Syahril said the patient was a 55-year-old male. Syahril said the patient was not a foreign traveler (PPLN), CNN Indonesia reports.

“A man, 55 years old, not a PPLN, is a suspected monkeypox and is currently being treated in isolation at a private hospital in Central Java,” Syahril said on Wednesday.

Syahril, a suspected monkeypox patient, will be further examined to confirm his illness.

“A PCR lab examination will be carried out to confirm it. It could be normal smallpox or other diseases, not monkeypox,” said Syahril.

The World Health Organization (WHO) previously declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency. The statement follows the findings of many cases of monkeypox in a number of countries.

In response to this, the Ministry of Health stated that it would strengthen early detection of groups with a gay sexual orientation. The reason is, in a number of countries the disease infects many gay men.

On the other hand, the Indonesian Doctors Association (IDI) urged the government to strengthen efforts to prevent monkeypox in Indonesia. IDI asked the government to expand and tighten inspections or screening at the entrances to Indonesia.

In addition, the professional organization also agreed to form a Monkeypox Task Force This is to monitor and detect the potential spread of monkeypox in Indonesia.

“Just as it is related to the Covid-19 pandemic, and we have been warned heavily by the WHO regarding monkeypox, we from IDI have also formed a special monkeypox Task Force,” said PB IDI Chairperson M. Adib Khumaidi in an online event on Tuesday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)