Indonesia Confirm 693 New Cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia confirmed 693 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, May 20, bringing the total number of 19,189 cases.

Meanwhile, as 108 patients were recovered, bringing the total number of 4,575 people.

There were also 21 additions of the number of deaths, bringing the total of 1,242 people.

Indonesian Government Spokesperson for handling Covid-19 Achmad Yurianto said, the data was obtained after examination of 211,883 specimens from 154,139 people.

Yurianto revealed the number of districts/cities that reported positive cases of Covid-19 also increased by one more area so that a total of 391 districts/cities. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)