Indonesia Condemns Malaysia for Torture of Migrant Workers

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday summoned the Malaysian Ambassador in Jakarta, Zainal Abidin Bakar, to express strong criticism of the repeated cases of torture of Indonesian Workers (TKI) in the neighboring country.

MH, a domestic worker in the domestic sector, has been subjected to various tortures by her employer, from blunt force blows to sharp cuts and scalding hot water. It was quoted from the press release of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Indonesia demands full protection of Indonesian Workers, strict supervision of employers including the fulfillment of workers’ rights and ensuring strict law enforcement for MH employers.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Ambassador expressed his concern and surprise at the incident that befell MH. The Malaysian government will seriously handle the case.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, currently MH’s employer has been arrested and subject to violations of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

On Friday, the Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur visited MH who was being treated at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

MH is in a stable condition and has received treatment from a team of doctors to treat wounds and psychological treatment.

The Indonesian Embassy will assign retainer lawyers to monitor the law enforcement process for MH’s employer.

The Indonesian Ambassador to Malaysia, Hermono, has also communicated directly with MH’s husband to convey the government’s commitment to resolve this case as fairly as possible and ensure MH gets treatment until healed. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)