Indonesia Condemns Israeli Forced Evictions of Palestinian Families in Sheikh Jarrah

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia condemns Israel’s actions to forcibly evicte Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah.

“This forced eviction cannot be justified in any context, including international law and human rights,” said the Spokesperson for the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Teuku Faizasyah in a virtual press conference on Thursday.

He said Indonesia condemned Israel’s violations and emphasized that Palestinians have the right to remain in the area where they have lived so far.

Faizasyah also emphasized that Indonesia’s position would always be committed to supporting the Palestinian independence struggle.

Israeli occupation forces carry out the expulsion of Palestinians from them in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah threatened to burn their homes, because they were unwilling to hand them over to Israel.

During the eviction, Israeli forces detained 25 Palestinians, including five from one family. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)