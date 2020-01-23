Indonesia Calls for FAO to Give Assistance for African and Pacific Countries

Indonesian Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo when meeting with FAO Deputy Director General Laurent Thomas at the FAO headquarters, Rome, Italy on Tuesday (photo: Kementan)

Rome, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo called for the World Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to actively assist countries in Africa and the Pacific which are still underdeveloped in food security.

It was conveyed by minister when meeting with FAO Deputy Director General Laurent Thomas at the FAO headquarters, Rome, Italy on Tuesday.

“Indonesia has so far helped many partner countries in Africa,” the minister said, as released by the official website.

For example, building training centers in Gambia and Tanzania, then creating pilot projects for developing soybeans in Madagascar and rice in Sudan.

Indonesia also sent hand tractor assistance to several pacific countries such as Fiji and Vanuatu.

“Indonesia has many experts in various fields who are ready to work with FAO in helping partner countries in Africa and the Pacific,” he added.

Indonesia also invited FAO to jointly assist third countries in need of technical assistance, particularly capacity building through training centers that Indonesia had built in several African countries, such as Tanzania and Gambia.

Meanwhile, the FAO Deputy Director General Laurent Thomas, said FAO was very impressed with the initiative of the Indonesian Minister of Agriculture in developing AWR. The initiative was considered in line with the FAO program.

The FAO team briefly presented the existing data management system at FAO such as AMIS, the use of GIS, early warning systems, and the use of other artificial intelligent technologies.

FAO is also fully committed to supporting Indonesia in the development of AWR and modern agricultural digitization programs in Indonesia.

During the meeting, the Minister of Agriculture also had the opportunity to review various data management system facilities owned by FAO. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)