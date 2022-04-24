Indonesia Bans Exports of Cooking Oil Raw Materials Starting April 28

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo stated that the government has officially banned the export of cooking oil raw materials. This is intended so that the availability of cooking oil in the country can be abundant so that the price can be affordable by the middle and lower class people.

“The government prohibits the export of cooking oil raw materials starting April 28, 2022 until a time limit will be determined later,” said President Joko Widodo virtually on Friday night. Infopublik reported it.

The decision regarding the export ban has been studied in depth at the meeting that was held, specifically related to the fulfillment of domestic cooking oil, which was attended by a number of relevant government agencies.

“I chaired a meeting on meeting the basic needs of the people, especially those related to the availability of cooking oil,” said the President.

In ensuring that the policy is implemented, the President continued, he will directly supervise the implementation of the policy in the field. So that the policy can be fully implemented by all stakeholders.

Then, the President will also directly evaluate the implemented policies. For the sake of ensuring that the export ban policy can make the price of cooking oil in the market affordable.

“I will continue to monitor and evaluate the implementation of this policy so that the availability of cooking oil in the country is abundant,” concluded the President. (T/RE1)

