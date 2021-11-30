Indonesia Bans Entry for Foreigners from 11 Countries Because of New Omicron Variant

Jakarta, MINA – Responding to the development of the spread of the Omicron Variant (B.1.1.5.2.9) which has been detected in 13 countries and designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a variant of concern, the government has decided to tighten the provisions for the arrival of travelers from abroad.

It was conveyed by the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, in a press statement delivered virtually on Sunday night.

“Until today, 13 countries have announced that they have detected/confirmed and probable cases of the Omicron variant in their countries, starting with South Africa and Botswana. L This Omicron variant has been found in Germany, Belgium, England, Israel, Australia, and Hong Kong,” said Luhut.

Looking at the distribution of these countries, he added, it is possible that this variant has spread to more countries. Regarding this, the government has decided to ban entry for foreigners who have a travel history for the last 14 days to eleven countries, namely South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini, Malawi, Angola, Zambia, and Hong Kong.

“The list of these countries can increase or decrease based on periodic evaluations carried out by the government,” said Luhut.

Indonesian citizens who have a travel history from these 11 countries are allowed to enter Indonesia and will be quarantined for 14 days. Meanwhile, Indonesian citizens and foreign who come from countries other than those listed will be quarantined for 7 days.

“It will be implemented starting November 29, 2021 at 00.01,” added the Coordinating Minister.

In addition to tightening entrances, Luhut continued, the government through the Ministry of Health will also increase the implementation of genome sequencing, especially for positive cases with a history of travel from abroad.

“The public does not need to panic in responding to this Omicron Variant. The government has taken steps to tighten arrivals from abroad and will increase genome sequencing activities to detect this Omicron Variant,” he said.

Luhut emphasized that this government policy was taken after receiving input from epidemiologists who from time to time become government partners in making decisions regarding the handling of COVID-19 in the country.

“The government has taken these steps to tighten borders and arrivals from abroad as a precautionary measure to prevent/inhibit this Omicron variant from entering Indonesia. These policies can be re-evaluated when our understanding of the Omicron Variant can be better through ongoing research,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)