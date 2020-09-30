Indonesia Allocates IDR 169.7 Trillion for Covid-19 Vaccine

Select Language

Jakarta, MINA – The government allocates funds of IDR 169.7 trillion next year to tackle the impact of Covid-19, including procuring vaccines and vaccinations.

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani said the portion of the budget allocation is 6.2 percent of the total budget for next year which reached IDR 2,750 trillion.

“The health budget will also be used to improve health facilities and infrastructure, laboratories, research and development,” said Minister Sri Mulyani in a virtual press conference on Tuesday night.

“Improvement of facilities and quality of health workers, independence of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, as well as efforts to control disease and immunization.”

In general, she said, next year’s government spending will be directed to support economic recovery.

In addition, the construction of health facilities, education, information technology, infrastructure, food security, tourism and social protection. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

