Indonesia Affirms Russia’s Referendum on Ukraine’s Territories Violating UN Charter

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Russian referendum on the four regions of Ukraine violated the principles of the UN charter and international law.

“All countries must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries. These are the main principles encapsulated in the UN Charter,” said the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs as quoted from its official Twitter account on Monday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said that Indonesia consistently upholds and respects these principles. .

The referendum will further complicate conflict resolution through negotiations and result in a prolonged war, which will harm all parties.

Previously, independence referendums had been held in four regions of Ukraine occupied by Russia and pro-Russian separatist groups, namely the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin led his country in the process of the four-region referendum in Ukraine. Russia also urged Kyiv to lay down its arms and negotiate an end to seven months of fighting. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)