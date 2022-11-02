Indo Defense 2022 Expo & Forum Held in Three Locations

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Ministry of Defense in collaboration with PT Napindo Media Ashatama held the largest Defense Industry Exhibition in Southeast Asia, the Indo Defense 2022 Expo & Forum which was held in three locations simultaneously.

First, it is held at JIexpo Kemayoran as a center of activity, then at the Indonesian Navy Base Pondok Dayung and South Apron Air Base (Lanud) TNI AU Halim Perdanakusuma, starting Wednesday-Sunday with 905 defense industry participants in the event and abroad from 59 countries.

Unlike the previous ones, this year’s Indo Defense 2022 Expo & Forum international exhibition will be held in three locations. This is the idea of ​​the Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto who also set the theme “Peace, Prosperity, Strong Defence.”

The implementation of the Indo Defense 2022 Expo & Forum aims to accommodate exhibitors to display the latest technological products, as well as a form of education and introduce the work of the nation, both from BUMN and BUMS and universities, who are ready to compete globally.

“I believe every country is trying to achieve peace and prosperity for its people. That is the duty of a nation to create peace and prosperity for its people,” said Defense Minister Prabowo RI when accompanying Indonesian President Joko Widodo who visited the Indo Defense 2022 Expo & Forum, at JIexpo Kemayoran, Jakarta on Wednesday.

“To achieve this, every country must be able to protect itself, to defend its sovereignty, to defend its independence,” he continued.

Prabowo also hopes that the parties participating in Indodefence 2022 can achieve mutual understanding and cooperation. He invited them to exchange ideas to maintain world peace.

“In the midst of the various challenges of today’s world we must seek and maintain peace and mutual understanding,” he said.

A number of agenda activities that characterize this defense industry exhibition, in addition to a live demo at JIexpo Kemayoran, also held a Defense Discussion Forum titled Indo Defense Forum, Indo Marine Forum, MRO Forum and Space Summit, by presenting experts in the field of defense as resource persons.

Not only that, this year’s Indo Defense Expo & Forum event will also feature Aircraft Display activities which will be held at the South Apron of Halim Perdana Kusuma Air Base and Naval Ship Display at the Indonesian Navy Pier Pondok Dayung, which can be attended by general visitors.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)