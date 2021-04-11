India’s Supreme Court Rejects Deportation of Rohingya Refugees

Kashmir, MINA – India’s top court ruled on Thursday that Rohingya refugees detained last month in India-administered Jammu and Kashmir would not be deported without following proper procedures.

On March 6, more than 150 Rohingya Muslim refugees were arrested in Jammu and declared “illegal immigrants”. Anadolu Agency reported.

The court, however, rejected the Rohingya release petition.

The Supreme Court, led by Sharad Arvind Bobde, stated in its decision that the Rohingya people would not be deported unless the deportation procedure was carried out.

“India cannot be an international capital for illegal immigrants,” said government prosecutors as reported by the Hindustan Times.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, who represents the petitioners in the case, has not commented on that.

Authorities have placed Rohingya in “detention centers” set up under the Foreigners Act in Hiranagar, Kathua district, Jammu.

Ali Jauhar, a Rohingya youth leader, recently told Anadolu Agency that more than 12 members of the Rohingya community have been detained in New Delhi since March 24. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)