Imam Yakhsyallah: Millennial Generation’s Role in Liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine is Very Important

Bandung, MINA – Aqsa Working Group (AWG) builder Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur emphasized the very important and strategic role of the millennial young generation in the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the independence of Palestine.

“Young people must be ready to appear to continue the struggle for the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and support the Palestinian people to gain their independence from Israeli occupation,” he said at the ‘Millennial Peacemaker Forum’ Talkshow on Sunday at Gedung Merdeka, Bandung.

“The strategic role that the millennial young generation has, as is the history of the prophets and kings in Palestine. This struggle is not only among scholars but also the current generation of Muslim youths,” he said.

Gedung Merdeka is a historical site where the Asian-African Conference took place in 1955 which was attended by 29 countries, one of which was the Palestinian delegation. Currently, only Palestine has not gained full independence.

The talkshow is part of a series of Palestinian Solidarity Week (PSP) events held by AWG on 22-29 November 2021.

The event was held in a hybrid manner (offline and online) by prioritizing strict health protocols, attended by 200 participants from various backgrounds.

In addition to Imam Yakhsyallah, the Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia HE. Zuhair Al-Shun, represented by Ahmad Methani and the Middle East Director of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bagus Hendraning Kobarsyih are also keynote speakers.

Other speakers, Head of BAKESBANGPOL West Java Provincial Government Raden Iip Hidayat and AWG Presidium Ir. Nur Ikhwan Abadi.

While the millennial generation or generation Y is the generation born around 1980 to 1995 when technology has advanced.

Imam Yakhsyallah also said that the Muslim millennial generation who can liberate Al-Aqsa and Palestine must have criteria, namely those who understand the Koran and the wisdom of Islamic teachings, and have very high affection.

In addition, the Muslim millennial generation must be serious in various efforts to struggle and be pious.

“Besides, so the generation is devoted to both parents, as the prophets did. Hopefully, the Muslim millennial generation will now be the successor to the struggle of their predecessors in order to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” concluded Imaam Yakhsyallah.

Palestine Solidarity Week (PSP) is an annual event initiated by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) in order to support the liberation of the Aqsa Mosque and the independence of Palestine.

AWG will also launch the book “Liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Obligation of All Muslims”, photo exhibition, Palestine Film Roadshow. In addition, Al-Aqsa Gowes activities have also been carried out in several areas, and the raising of the Palestinian flag on the top of the mountain.

Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is an institution formed in order to accommodate and manage the efforts of the Muslims to support the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and assist the struggle of the Palestinian people.

AWG was founded by components of the people who attended the Al-Aqsa International Conference which was held on 20 Sha’ban 1429H/ 21 August 2008 at Wisma Antara, Jakarta. (T/RE1)

