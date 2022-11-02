Imam Yakhsyallah: Al-Aqsa and Palestine Could Be Liberated Only by The Help of Allah (photo: Special)

Jakarta, MINA – Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur stated, Muslims can liberate Al-Aqsa and Palestine only with the help of Allah.

“Al-Aqsa and Palestine can only be liberated with the help of Allah alone. Therefore, every activist for the liberation of Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian struggle must rely and depend only on God, not on others,” he said during the Palestinian Solidarity Month tausiyah held by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) in Jakarta on Tuesday night.

Imam Yakhsya as the main coach of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) also emphasized that Allah Ta’ala’s help will surely be given to believers, as long as they meet the conditions of victory.

The main requirement as mentioned in the Qur’an is to believe correctly and do good deeds consistently (istiqomah).

As for the forms of victory, as explained by Imam Yakhsyallah, there are several kinds, including; in the form of real victory, such as the battle of badr and fathu Mecca (liberating the city of Mecca) by the Muslims.

Another form of victory is with strong arguments (arguments) and explanations that make the enemy can no longer give reasons. With such strong evidence, people will know what is right and what is wrong.

Death for the believers is also actually a victory, because with that death, they get pleasure from Allah, are placed in a noble place with Him, and receive mercy and forgiveness.

“So, for believers, death is also a form of victory. That’s actually what they hope for because the fact is that they still live by the side of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala,” he explained.

Palestine Solidarity Month is a program initiated by AWG in the month of November by presenting several agendas, including article writing competitions, Al-Aqsa love rides, seminars and others. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)