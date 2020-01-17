Imaam Yakhsyallah: Islam Builds Positive Attitude toward Disaster

Pontianak, MINA – Imaam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Yakhsyallah Mansur said Islam is a religion that gives guidance to build a positive attitude towards disaster.

“Natural disasters are calamities that are certainty and inevitability in human life,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah while giving a General Stadium at SAR Volunteer Silaturrahim event and Inauguration of West Kalimantan UAR Regional Management in Pontianak on Friday.

According to him, no human being is free from calamities throughout his life.

“Disasters are defined by the scholars as an ordeal that is not pleasantly accepted by humans. Disasters are often in the form of pain, loss or difficulty,” he said.

Furthermore, Imaam said, the disaster also whacked man along with the level of his faith, the higher one’s faith, the higher and more complex the disaster that hit him.

“But, disaster is given in accordance with one’s ability to deal with them. There is no catastrophe that exceeds one’s ability,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah.

Imaam stressed in the face of disaster, Islam guides every Muslim to provide assistance to victims to build four positive attitudes.

“First, the victims of the disaster should not be scared. when providing assistance, before plunging into the location, volunteers must equip themselves with the competencies and equipment which are needed, “he said.

Furthermore, Imaam said volunteers should be patient and gives motivation to the victims.

“As stated in the Quran surah Al Baqarah verses 155-157 that the main attitude in dealing with disaster is with patience. Patience starts from the first calamity by not blaming anyone and accepting trials with grace and attitude, “said Imaam.

Third, Imaam said, volunteers should develop an attitude as a problem solver rather than the opposite, problem maker.

“Volunteers and SAR potential from all elements should realize that every disaster that occurs in this country is not only the obligation of the Government (BNPB / BPBD and BASARNAS) but as human beings, we have to help one another,” said Imaam.

Finally, according to Imaam, success in handling disasters will only be achieved by building togetherness.

“Togetherness is the congregation. So we should be serious in building a congregation in life because Allah reveals mercy to the one who lives in the congregation. On the other hand, if we stay away from living together, we will be in a downturn,” he said.

Imaam Yakhsyallah hopes that the benefits of West Kalimantan UAR Regional Corridor can be increasingly felt by the people of West Kalimantan, not just Muslims because Islam actually exists as mercy or affection for all human beings. (L/R6/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)