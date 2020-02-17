Imaam Yakhsyallah: Five Benefits of Using Hijri Calendar

Tangerang, MINA – Imaam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) KH Yakhsyallah Mansur provided a knowledge perspective on the use of the Hijri calendar and Christian calendar to the management of Falak Observation Center (POF).

The debriefing was carried out at an annual event themed “Pentashihan Hisab Tahun 1442 H dan Pembuatan Kerangka Kalender Tahun 1442 H serta Pengarahan Rukyatul Hilal dari bulan Rajab-Dzul-Hijjah 1441 H” which was held by the Falak Center for Muslim Community Congregation (Hizbullah) in Sindangsari, Pasar Pasar Kemis, Tangerang Regency, Banten, Sunday.

“There are five aspects of the hikmah or benefits of using the Hijri calendar as well as the perspective of not using the Christian calendar,” Imaam Yakhsyallah said in his explanation.

The participants came from the management of the Falak Observation Center, both from the field of reckoning and the rukyatul hilal team who came from various regions including Lampung, West Nusa Tenggara, Banten, Jakarta and surroundings.

Also attending and giving direction at the event was Ustad KH. Abu Muchtar Marsai as Amir Observation Center for Falak Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah).

According to Imaam Yakhsyallah, the perspective and wisdom of using the first Hijri calendar, using the Hijiri calendar is because of the urge to carry out the commands of Allah and the commands of His Messenger.

“Hilal is following the Hijri calendar not the Christian calendar,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah. He also explained that, among others, as mentioned in Al-Quran surah Al-Baqarah [2]: 189, which quoted means:

“They ask you about the moon (crescent). Say: “Hilal (crescent) are signs of time for humans and (for worship) pilgrimage”

And the At-Talaq verse 1 verse which means the quote,

“O Prophet, if you divorce your wives then you should divorce them when they can (face) their iddah (the natural) and count the iddah time and fear Allah Allah your Lord.”

He also asserted as well as the calculation of the period of iddah based on the Hijri calendar and jumhur ulama (the majority of scholars) agreed to determine the iddah period with the Hijri calendar.

Second, using the Hijiri calendar means following Khulafaur Rasyidin and Ijma’s friends. Third, using the Hijiri calendar will know the times of worship such as shaum, zakat, pilgrimage.

Furthermore, Imaam Yakhsyallah added fourthly using the Hijiri calendar would cleanse from polytheism. Fifth, using the Hijiri calendar will strengthen the symbols of Islam.

Conversely, according to Imaam Yakhsyallah, there are five things in the perspective of not using the Christian calendar based on religious requirements.

He explained firstly, because using the Christian calendar meant participating in promoting religion outside of Islam.

“Second, to help preserve the names of the gods, as January was taken from the name of the God Janus, the God of the Roman gatekeeper who has two faces and so on,” he said.

Thirdly, tasyabuh (resembling) against the idolaters. The fourth Christian calendar is part of the character occupation. And, fifth, using the Christian calendar means not respecting the services of the friends who had pioneered the calendar at the time of Caliph Umar bin Khathab. (T/RE1)

