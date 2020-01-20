Imaam Yakhsyallah: Continue the Struggle of dr. Joserizal to Liberate Al-Aqsa

Pontianak, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur expressed his condolences over the pass away of the founder MER-C and MINA, dr. Joserizal Jurnalis, while giving the message to continue his struggle in freeing Al-Aqsa and Palestine.

“On behalf of the Muslims, we express our deepest condolences for the pass away of dr. Joserizal Jurnalis. We will continue his struggle to liberate Al-Aqsa and Palestine, “Imaam told MINA via video.

dr. Joserizal, who died on Monday morning at Harapan Kita Hospital in Jakarta, is the founder of the MER-C humanitarian agency and MINA news agency.

Joserizal is also the initiator of the construction of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, Palestine, Indonesian Hospital in Rakhine, Myanmar and hospital in Galela, North Maluku.

“Joserizal’s role in humanity is no doubt. In every disaster and humanitarian crisis in the world, he is always present, “Yakhsyallah recalls.

Joserizal during his life had plunged into emergency health services in Ambon (1999) Aceh Tsunami (2004), Yogyakarta Earthquake (2006), Padang Earthquake (2008), Pangandaran (2009) and others.

In crises abroad, Joserizal also jumped into Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, Iran, Nepal, and others. (T/RE1)

