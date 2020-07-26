Imaam Yakhshallah Calls on Muslims to Beware of Communism Ideology

Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, MINA – Imaam

Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Yakhsyallah Mansur called on the community to be aware of the dangers of the communism ideology that had been propagandized by the Indonesian Communist Party (PKI).

“Muslims must be aware of the dangers of communism. We need to discuss the history of the atrocities of the teachings of communist heresy to the young Eropa generation,” Yakhsyallah said in a panel discussion on the theme” Awareness of the Communist Dangers” at Muhyiddin Hamidy Hall, Cileungsi, Bogor on Sunday, July 26.

He explained in the Prophet Muhammad era, there was Dahriyyah sect which the same ideology as the current communist.

The ideology was applied after the outhbreak of the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia, 7 November 1917 carrying out basic principles that God does not exist, and life is material (materialistic), incompatible with the hereafter.

In Indonesia, communists had a dark history through the September 30, 1965 Movement. At that time the communist group was trying to overthrow President Soekarno’s government and try to change the country’s foundation. The movement was led by DN Aidit.

“We have to do not stop. We must awaken Muslims about the dangerous of Communism,” Yakhsallah concluded. (LT/R7/RE1)

