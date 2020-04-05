ICRC Concerns Impact of Covid-19 in Somalia

Mogadishu, MINA – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Saturday expressed concern about the impact of Covid-19 in Somalia which is expected to be worse because the country is still hit by violence and conflict.

“Somalia is at a critical point if quick action cannot be taken to slow the spread of Covid-19 and save lives,” the ICRC said in a statement. Thus quoted from Anadolu Agency (AA) on Sunday.

Somalia has so far confirmed seven Covid-19 cases, no deaths have been reported and one patient cured, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

“Somalia is at a crossroads. We can get information from the public, while the health facilities there to fight Covid-19 are not enough, “said Juerg Eglin, Head of the ICRC Delegation for Somalia.

“Speed ​​is very important, and we are working with colleagues in the Somali Red Crescent to fight Covid-19,” Eglin added.

Covid-19 is a plague that is a threat to Somalia, in addition to the conflict that is still raging and displaced residents.

Recent clashes in Janaale, Lower Shabelle region affected more than 20,000 people, with around 8,000 displaced from their homes to Marka, Afgooye, Shalambood and Mogadishu, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. (T/RE1)

