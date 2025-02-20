SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Palestinian Fighters Hand Over Bodies of Four Israeli Hostages in Gaza

sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

5 Views

Gaza, MINA – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) received the bodies s of four Israeli hostages from Gaza on Thursday as part of a ceasefire agreement between Palestinian resistance groups and Israel, according to the Middle East Monitor.

Five ICRC vehicles entered the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Bani Suhaila, Khan Younis, in southern Gaza.

After signing documents with resistance representatives, the ICRC took custody of four coffins, each labeled with a photo and name of the Israeli detainee, their date of death, and the phrase “killed by the occupation army.”

Israeli forces had heavily bombarded the area during their military operations in Gaza.

Also Read: Zionist Israel Humiliated in Gaza War: Prof. Mahmoud Anbar

A banner at the site read, “The return of war = the return of prisoners in coffins,” suggesting that Israeli detainees in Gaza would face the same fate if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resumed military action.

The handover was witnessed by a group of former Palestinian prisoners who had been serving life sentences but were released in previous ceasefire agreements.

According to Israeli media, the remains will be transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir, south of Tel Aviv, for examination.

Doctors will conduct various tests, including DNA analysis, CT scans, and dental X-rays, to determine the cause of death. []

Also Read: Al-Qassam Brigades Announces Handover of Israeli Hostages’ Bodies

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

