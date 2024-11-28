Select Language

Photo: Palinfo

Geneva, MINA – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Wednesday affirmed that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip was unacceptable.

“Whilst the agreement brings a glimmer of hope, the region remains tense and the humanitarian situation in Gaza unacceptable,” ICRC said in a news release as quoted by Wafa.

“We reiterate our urgent call for the immediate respect of international humanitarian law (IHL); the protection of civilians and civilian objects (in Gaza); and an unhindered and increased flow of humanitarian assistance (to Palestinians there),” it added.

This came several hours after the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon went into force after both sides accepted an agreement brokered by the United States and France. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

