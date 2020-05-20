Hundreds of Palestinians Take Action Against Israeli Annexation

Gaza, MINA – Hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip late Tuesday participated in an action against the Israeli annexation project in the West Bank.

The demonstration took place at crossroads in cities and camps in the Gaza Strip, waving Palestinian flags and banners, which condemned the Israeli annexation project. Thus quoted from Quds Press.

A representative of the participant, Muhammad Faraj Al-Ghoul asserted Palestinians would not silent in opposing the Israeli annexation project.

He also urged the leadership of Palestinian Authority in Ramallah to seriously handle the Israeli annexation project, with practical action on the ground.

He stressed the need to cancel all agreements signed with the occupation and stop security coordination.

At the end of April, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed with the leader of the Blue and White party, Benny Gantz, his partner in the government coalition, to annex most of the West Bank in July. This includes the Jordan Valley and all Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Palestinian estimates show that annexation will reach more than 30 percent of the West Bank. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)