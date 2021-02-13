Hundreds of Palestinians Protest Israeli Police Failure to Address Armed Violence

Tel Aviv, MINA – Hundreds of Palestinians in occupied Israel staged protests on Friday against police’s failure over armed violence and the spread of firearms among gangs operating in Palestinian villages.

Protests erupted in several towns and villages including Umm al-Fahm, Kafr Qara and Tamra, MEE reported.

It was reported earlier that a Palestinian, Ahmed Hijazi (22) was killed in a police shootout with masked gunmen in early February.

Demonstrators closed Road 65 near Kafr Qara and Umm al-Fahm in the Wadi Ara region, an important highway connecting the coast with eastern Israel.

In Umm Al-Fahm, the largest Palestinian city in the Wadi Ara area, hundreds of Palestinians participated in the protests for the fifth straight on Friday. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)