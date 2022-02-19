Hundreds of Palestinians Pray Friday in Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood

Jerusalem, MIINA – Hundreds of Palestinians perform Friday prayers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

Residents offered Friday prayers and expressed their rejection of Israel’s plan to expel Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah area for Jewish settlers.

Friday prayers were held on a nearby street, from the house of the Salem family, who were in danger of being evacuated. Anadolu Agency reported.

Israeli police were deployed at entrances and alleys in the neighborhood.

A number of Jewish settlers carrying Israeli flags also arrived in the neighborhood.

Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, Imam of the Al-Aqsa Mosque as a preacher in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, said the expulsion of Palestinians from their homes was one of the “most appalling forms of injustice.”

“Injustice takes many forms, and one of the worst forms of injustice is attacks on land and homes, and attempts to expel people from their own homes,” Sheikh Sabri said.

He expressed his appreciation for the steadfastness of the local residents in defending their homes and lands from the occupation.

“O citizens of Sheikh Jarrah, you are part of Al-Quds, and Al-Quds is part of you. This environment is a part of all Muslims in the world, because this land is an area that Allah has blessed,” he continued.

Tensions have been rising in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood since a week ago after Jewish extremist Itamar Ben Gvir set up a tent on the Salem family estate in Sheikh Jarrah.

Over the past two days, Israeli police put up several barriers at the entrance to the neighborhood, and set up posts on several roads to prevent solidarity activists from reaching the area. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)