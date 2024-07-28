Hundreds of Indonesian Litterateur and Cultural Figures Attend the Poetry Parade for Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – Over 100 Indonesian litterateur and cultural figures attend the Poetry Parade for Gaza, organized by the Language Development and Cultivation Agency, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology in collaboration with Horison Literary Magazine and the Islamic Arts and Culture Association (HSBI) in Jakarta on Saturday.

Taufiq Ismail, one of the event’s initiators, emphasized that the Poetry Parade for Gaza is part of the international community’s efforts to urge Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territories, including withdrawing from the Gaza Strip and restoring occupied Palestinian lands.

“Poetry is the voice of humanity. Through this poetry, we convey messages of peace and solidarity to the world. We hope these voices will contribute to international pressure on Israel to respect the rights of the Palestinian people and end their suffering,” said Taufiq.

On the same occasion, Fadli Zon, Chairman of the Horison Magazine Foundation, stated that nearly 40,000 lives have been lost due to the Israeli occupation (70% of which are women and children). The United Nations has repeatedly issued resolutions, yet they have not stopped the massacre or genocide in Gaza. To this day, it seems that Indonesia is powerless to act.

“Humanitarian aid from Indonesian citizens cannot enter Gaza. Through the Ministry of Defense, Indonesia has attempted to send 900 parachutes from the air, ships carrying medicine, and more. Although not very effective, it is better than nothing,” he commented.

Fadli Zon noted that 149 countries have recognized the State of Palestine and now support its membership in the United Nations. Hopefully, Palestine will soon achieve independence.

“The Poetry Parade for Gaza represents the solidarity of Indonesian writers and artists with the people of Gaza. Indonesians will not stop voicing their solidarity until Palestine is free. “Indonesia will continue to support Palestine’s struggle against the ongoing occupation,” concluded Fadli Zon.

Additionally, participated by reading poems entitled “Tanah Air Gaza.” Suharti, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Education and Culture, and Zuhair Alshun, the Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)