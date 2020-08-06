Humanitarian Activists Call for Global Attention on Plight of Kashmiris

New York, MINA – Palestinian, Uighur and Rohingya Black Lives Matter humanitarian activists came out in support of the people of Indian-administered Kashmir, calling for “global attention on the suffering and their resistance”.

The statement marked one year of revocation of regional autonomy by the Indian central government. Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday.

On August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government revoked Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which gave the Muslim majority region special status in the Kashmir region.

Kashmir under Article 370 has the power to make its own laws in all matters, except finance, defense, foreign affairs, and communications.

The territory is now placed under an unprecedented security lockdown. The lockdown included a months-long internet shutdown, which drew criticism from human rights organizations and the United Nations.

“I am sending this message of deep solidarity to my brothers and sisters in Kashmir in the face of the Indian occupation which has caused misery and social suffering,” Harvard University professor Prof. Cornel R.West said in a video message released to Kashmir.

“Let us focus globally on the suffering and resistance of Kashmir,” he said.

Days before the warning, thousands of Indian soldiers received orders to impose a two-day curfew on Kashmir, blocking main roads with barbed wire and steel barricades, intelligence reports.

Kashmiris are calling for the anniversary to be marked as a “black day”. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)